Ever wonder how fireworks get their unique colors when they burst? NBC6 meteorologist explains

By Monica Galarza and Chelsea Ambriz

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you are planning to set off fireworks this 4th of July, you may be wondering which ones will put on the best show.

But did you know that the colors that burst in the night sky are all a result of specific elements?

Certain elements from the periodic table are responsible for giving fireworks their unique hues.

If you are looking for a firework to burst green, it must contain barium whereas a red firework must contain calcium.

To create yellow, you must have sodium, but contrary to it's already unique color, the element copper creates a blue firework.

Just like paint, to create certain colors of fireworks, you must combine certain elements.

If you are looking for a bright white, a firework must contain aluminum, titanium and magnesium. But for a color like purple, you need copper and strontium.

No matter what colors you have, handle fireworks responsibly and use these tips to remain safe.

