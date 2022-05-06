Everglades Brush Fires Continue to Bring Smoky Conditions to Broward, Palm Beach

Multiple brush fires in the Florida Everglades were continuing to bring smoky conditions to Broward and Palm Beach Friday.

More than 9,000 acres had been burned by Friday morning from the three brush fires, according to the Florida Forest Service.

One fire was burning in Broward west of Interstate 75, and the other two were in the Everglades near the Broward-Palm Beach county line.

Winds were expected to pick up and turn more westerly over the weekend, which will most likely allow the fires to grow and push more smoke across Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.