Everglades National Park Set to Reopen Monday Amid Pandemic

Everglades National Park will become the latest attraction in South Florida to open its doors in the coming days amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The attraction located in the southern part of Miami-Dade County announced that it would be reopening Monday with fees being wavied after following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with state and local public health officials.

Marinas and boat ramps will be open along with restrooms and gas pumps at the Flamingo Marina. At the same time, all visitor centers and campgrounds will remain closed until further notice.

"I am pleased that we can be part of our community’s efforts to take incremental steps towards reopening,” said Superintendent Pedro Ramos. “Our action to restore access to the park's main road and Flamingo provides additional opportunities for people to spread out a little more while practicing social distancing."

Park officials have advised all visitors to follow guidelines set forth by the CDC as well as Miami-Dade County, which eased restrictions on parks and marinas Wednesday that saw lines forming with visitors attempting to get in.