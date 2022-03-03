‘Every Person Here … Trying to Help': Images Show How Ukrainians Are Living Through War

Compelling images and videos from those who are inside Ukraine highlight what its people have been telling South Florida and the world: they are willing to fight the Russians as long as they have to.

Ukrainians who call South Florida home are having an incredibly tough time seeing these images, and in large regard, feel helpless when it comes to doing anything about it.

Olena Zaruma, an English professor in Lviv, Ukraine, spoke to NBC 6 about the Ukrainians' resolve to fight, but they are also coping with the reality that huge numbers of families in the eastern part of the county have seen the destruction.

One photo captures men and women in wheelchairs with Molotov cocktails at their feet.

"Every person here, even the smallest child, are trying to help," Zaruma said. "All these people are trying to help our Army, and those people who are suffering from the atrocities of war and these handicapped people are preparing so-called Molotov cocktails to destroy Russian military vehicles, tanks, and weapons. So, even handicapped people are doing their best to help."

Another video shows a building that some used to call home decimated in an attack and still smoldering.

“They are totally obliterated and even now I am hosting a friend from Kharkiv who fled from that city," Zaruma said. "They were staying in that city up till the very end, but their house — all the houses are destroyed — they had nothing to do but to move here."

Another video shows an emergency team enter the remains of a structure — images that could be from a science fiction movie, but this is the reality for many now in Eastern Ukraine.

“The situation is deteriorating. Really, the situation is very tense, although our Army is repulsing the attacks and even today, our Army has liberated the town of Bucha,” Zaruma said.

(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Residents have no choice but to leave and head west, including two babies who were brought to a bomb shelter in Kyiv for safety.

“Most of our schools and dormitories and even a stadium — which was built for Euro 2012 — they all are turned into temporary shelters for people to have a place to sleep and for the time being," Zaruma said. "And we have places, a huge number of places, where people are provided with food and medical care.”

Some photos show the supplies and other assistance from other countries making it to Ukraine.

“Some cities and towns are really blocked and they are encircled, and we need to provide them with food and all the supplies we received at the border," Zaruma said. "We are trying to deliver there for people to have something to eat.”

As each day passes, the Ukrainian president and its citizens emphasize what they need most from NATO.

“All people in Ukraine we need only one thing, we need the American government to close the sky for Russian aircraft. We will win,” Zaruma said.

President Joe Biden has said they won’t install a no-fly zone over Ukraine because that could put American and NATO fighter pilots in dogfights with Russian pilots.