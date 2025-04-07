Miami-Dade County

‘Everybody loved her': Mom mourns TSA agent killed in shooting as kids fight for their lives

After losing Desiree Chanel Brown, the family is now waiting to see her 11-year-old daughter undergo numerous surgeries

By Sophia Hernandez

A mother is breaking her silence after her daughter was killed and two children were left injured in a triple shooting in northeast Miami-Dade over the weekend.

After losing Desiree Chanel Brown, the family is now waiting to see her 11-year-old daughter undergo numerous surgeries.

The one thing the family wants is for the people responsible to turn themselves in.

NBC6 spoke with Brown's mother, Fannie.

“People say I’m a strong individual but I don’t know about this one," she said. "I am just trying to hold on.”

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place on Saturday morning at Northeast Second Court and 141st Street.

Deputies said Brown and two children, her 11-year-old daughter, Reagan, and her boyfriend's 12-year-old son, were found inside a car with several gunshot wounds.

Desiree Chanel Brown and her daughter Reagan
Family Photos
Family Photos
Desiree Chanel Brown and her daughter Reagan

Fannie said she couldn't imagine a life without her only daughter.

"Everybody loved her," Fannie said. "Beautiful, beautiful on the outside, beautiful on the inside. Everybody loved her."

Brown was a decorated Transportation Security Administration agent and died at the hospital. The two children are still fighting to stay alive.

“I don’t even know what to think right now, I am just totally lost,” Fannie said.

Desiree Chanel Brown
Miami International Airport
Miami International Airport
Desiree Chanel Brown

Fannie told NBC6 that last week Brown took her 14-year-old daughter to the prom.

It's now a lifelong memory that is now the last one her three daughters will have of their mother.

“We are just going to keep praying and trusting in God that he’s going to bring all of us through this,” she said.

Fannie said this is just the latest in what has been a slew of tragedies for the family.

Brown's father, son and grandparents all died in tragic accidents.

She said she’s just praying now for peace and safety for the family.

