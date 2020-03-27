‘Everybody Loved Him’: Man From North Miami Dies of Coronavirus

A man from North Miami was tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. Days later, on Thursday, he passed away.

Israel Carrera, 40, is the first person to die of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County.

Carrera's boyfriend, Franco Conquista, told NBC 6 on Friday that Carrera was a hard worker who put in long days to support his family.

"It's like somebody sucked the will of wanting to live out of you, like it's just no reason," Conquista said.

After attending the Winter Party Music Festival earlier this month, Conquista says Carrera came down with a horrible cough and couldn't breathe.

The symptoms got so bad that Carrera had to go to the hospital, where he later died.

“Everybody loves him. His personality just shined”, says boyfriend of Israel Carreras.

Conquista says he is in pain and is devastated. He never thought COVID-19 could hit so personally.

"Everybody loved him," he said. "His personality just shined ... just an aura around him, you can feel the energy that was just pure positive energy."

Carrera is survived by his mother, father and brother, who all live in Cuba.

On Friday, cases of coronavirus in Miami-Dade County surged to over 760. In the state, cases totaled to 2,900, and the death toll increased to 34.