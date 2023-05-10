‘Everything is Gone': 19 People Displaced After Fire Sweeps Through Sunrise Homes

More than a dozen people were displaced after a house fire spread throughout multiple homes in Sunrise Wednesday.

Resident Marlene Plummer said the fire broke out around 5 p.m. in a shed behind her newly renovated home near Northwest 64th Avenue just south of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

"I got the fire extinguisher and I tried to put it out, it was already too late cause it already got too big," Plummer said. "I was screaming and I didn’t know what to do and I called 911."

The fire was so big that investigators said it quickly spread to three homes.

Cellphone footage showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the homes as firefighters rushed to put it out.

No one was injured but the fire left nine adults and 10 children displaced.

"We’re very fortunate in a situation like this that no occupants were injured," Sunrise Fire Chief John McNamara said.

Firefighters haven't said what they believe caused the fire, but Plummer said she saw kids out back playing with a lighter.

"I was there screaming and crying, telling them to put it out, put it out, please put it out," she said. "It couldn’t be controlled anymore."

Plummer said everything she's owned for the last 12 years is now gone.

"I worked so many years for this and this is what happens," she said. "I couldn’t grab anything. This is all I got on. Everything is gone."

The Red Cross was at the scene helping the families find somewhere to stay. Plummer also set up a GoFundMe.