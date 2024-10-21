Everything to know as early voting begins Monday in Miami-Dade and Broward

Early voting began Monday in Miami-Dade and Broward as Election Day is just over two weeks away.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, but if you want to cast your ballot early you now have your chance.

When can I vote early?

In Miami-Dade County, you can vote early in person from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Broward County, you can vote early in person from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Go to your Supervisor of Elections website for more specific information.

Where can I vote early?

To see your polling place in Miami-Dade County, visit this link.

To see your polling place in Broward County, visit this link.

If I'm not registered to vote, can I vote early?

No. The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 7.

If you are not sure if you're registered, you can check your status online at this link.

How else can I cast my ballot?

There are two other ways to vote in Florida.

BY MAIL

You can request a vote-by-mail ballot so you can fill it out at your convenience and drop it off (at a designated drop box at your county's Supervisor of Elections office or at an early voting site) or mail it back when you're ready.

But there are important dates to keep in mind:

Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot: Oct. 24.

Deadline to return a vote-by-mail ballot: The ballot must be received, regardless of postmark, by the Supervisor of Elections' office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

For where to drop off or send your vote-by-mail ballot, go here if you live in Miami-Dade County and go here if you live in Broward County.

ON ELECTION DAY

If you want to vote in person on Nov. 5, you have from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. to report to your voting precinct. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Go here to find your polling place.

What if I need more help?

Call 305-499-VOTE (8683) or visit miamidade.gov/elections if you are a resident of Miami-Dade County.

If you live in Broward County, call 954-357-8683 or go to www.browardvotes.gov.