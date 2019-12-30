Everything You Need to Know About Pitbull’s NYE Concert in Bayside Park

Bayfront Park is expected to swell up with dancing crowds, sparking lights and live Hispanic music on Tuesday, with Pitbull hosting one of Miami's largest open-air concerts to ring in the 2020 new year.

Here are all the details you need to know, from logistics to who will be performing.

NYE 2019 with Pitbull: How much, when, & where?

General admission to the concert is free, although the website does warn that space is limited.

Tickets and bottle service can be purchased for access to Pitbull's VIP Food and Wine Party, which include perks like an open bar, unlimited gourmet food and a champagne toast.

For those who opt out of the VIP tickets, there will be food and drinks available for purchase. No bottles or drinks of any kind can be brought into the park.

General admission: Free, food and drinks available for purchase

Free, food and drinks available for purchase VIP Ticket: $295 plus $15 fee and sales tax, includes entry to VIP bar, open bar, unlimited gourmet food, champagne toast

$295 plus $15 fee and sales tax, includes entry to VIP bar, open bar, unlimited gourmet food, champagne toast VIP Couples' Ticket: $495 plus $21 fee and sales tax, includes entry for two to VIP bar, open bar, unlimited gourmet food, champagne toast

$495 plus $21 fee and sales tax, includes entry for two to VIP bar, open bar, unlimited gourmet food, champagne toast Center Stage Ticket: $395 plus $18 fee and sales tax, includes entry to VIP bar, open bar, unlimited gourmet food, champagne toast, access to front stage pit

The concert will kick off at 3 p.m., and entry to the VIP Food and Wine Party begins at 7 p.m. Children are allowed for general admission, but the VIP event is 21+ only.

The event will have no dedicated parking, and the surrounding downtown area has limited parking, so party-goers are encouraged to use a ride-sharing app or public transport to reach Bayfront Park. A metro-mover station is located right outside of the venue.

There is no dress code. The website encourages attendees to "feel free to wear whatever makes you comfortable."

Who? Lots of Hispanic artists, but no Gente de Zona

Artists performing other than Pitbull include:

Willy Chirino

Paulina Rubio

Darell

DJ Laz

Nacho

Amara la Negra

Amaury Gutiérrez

Carlos Oliva

Malena and Lena Burke

Los 3 de La Habana

Eduardo Antonio

Luis Bofill

Karyle Alonso

Marytrini

Miami Girls Tumbao

Las Payasitas Ni Fu ni Fa

The lineup does not include Gente de Zona, a popular Cuban reggeaton duo which had been considered for the event until Miami officials objected.

The Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, told el Nuevo Herald that Gente de Zona had been ultimately excluded due to the group's history with the Cuban regime.

“My office contacted the organizers of the event to respectfully ask that they analyze the participation of these artists and the history of Gente de Zona with the Cuban regime,” Suarez told the Herald.

“We have seen how Raúl Castro’s favorite grandson danced on stage at their concert and how they asked the audience to publicly recognize Miguel Díaz-Canel as president.”

Díaz-Canel is a member of Cuba's communist party and the handpicked successor of Raúl Castro.

Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo also told el nuevo Herald that an organization he chairs, Bayfront Management Trust, is responsible for the event and has the authority to choose whoever will perform at the concert.

“Since Saturday, December 21, we had contacted the Pitbull office and it had been clearly agreed and understood that Gente de Zona was not approved by us,” Carollo told the Herald.

Gente de Zona has won several Latin Grammys, including Song of the Year in 2014 for the Spanish version of Enrique Iglesias' "Bailando" and Tropical Song of the Year in 2016 for their hit "La Gozadera."