Everything You Need to Know About Traveling to Puerto Rico From South Florida

Located just 1,000 miles off the coast of Miami, Puerto Rico makes the perfect vacation destination for any South Floridian looking to get away.

Known for its "rich history and culture, exceptional food, pristine beaches, majestic mountains, relaxation, adventure", the island is sure to provide a trip worth remembering.

This summer, planning your perfect Puerto Rican trip can be a breeze with this travel guide, detailing everything you need to know about traveling to this Caribbean paradise.

COVID Restrictions:

With Puerto Rico's loosened COVID restrictions, traveling to the island is now hassle-free.

Unlike many destinations, Puerto Rico is not requiring any domestic tourists (vaccinated or unvaccinated) to provide a negative test or proof of vaccination status flying into or out of the island.

In addition, masks are not mandated anywhere on the island except at events hosting 1,000+ people. There are no current capacity limits on public spaces.

For those concerned about the safety of traveling to the island, it should be noted that "as of June 14, 2022, Puerto Rico has one of the highest rates of vaccine doses administered against COVID-19 among United States jurisdictions" (Discover Puerto Rico).

Transportation:

The most popular Puerto Rican city to visit is surely San Juan, the capital of the island. This is also the city with the only international airport, making it the ideal city for all those traveling by air.

To fly to Puerto Rico from Miami, one can expect a flight of just around three hours. The price fluctuates by season, but is currently averaging at around $185-$600.

The top airlines that operate these flights are American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and Spirit Airlines.

Places To Stay:

No matter what one's vacation priorities are or what is on their Puerto Rican bucket list, they are sure to find a place to stay that best accommodates their needs. With hundreds of lodgings to choose from, tourists will have no trouble finding something best suited for them.

For those looking to eat, drink and relax to their heart's content, a full service resort may be best. Puerto Rico is known for its surplus of all inclusive resorts that can be enjoyed by tourists from all over.

For those wishing to have more of a private escape, an Airbnb is an ideal place to stay. With over 1,000 options to choose from, this way to stay offers a range of options for families big or small and budgets high or low.

Things to Do:

Puerto Rico is well known and much loved for its versatility. It offers tourists every experience they could desire—from thrilling adventures to scenic experiences to relaxation of a lifetime.

Those looking to explore their adventurous side can do so with the many outdoor activities available in Puerto Rico. From hiking through rainforests to sliding down waterfalls to snorkeling through lively reefs, tourists will find almost every opportunity for fun, excitement and exhilaration.

On the flip side, tourists looking to kick up their feet and let all their worries wash away are able to do so on the sandy shores of Puerto Rico. Beaches such as Playa El Combate, Flamenco Beach, and Playa Seven Seas promise a day filled with crystal water, white sand and relaxation worth savoring.