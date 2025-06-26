‘Catastrophic brain injury': Ex-Amazon driver guilty of slamming into mom and infant

A former Amazon Flex delivery driver took responsibility on Thursday for slamming into a mother and her infant son with a car in an Aventura neighborhood last year.

Sarah Naybeth Parra-Ovalles accepted a plea deal offered by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office and approved by the victims, where she was sentenced to two years of house arrest followed by probation.

"I am not making excuses, and I accept full responsibility of my actions, however I feel like the Amazon application and the work conditions played an important role in these conditions," Parra-Ovalles said during her sentencing.

Parra-Ovalles was caught on video plowing into the mother and at the time her 4-month-old child on Aug. 22, 2024.

The video shows the stroller and mother being dragged on the roadway. As you hear the baby cry, you see the driver return to the scene only to pick up the child and place him back in the stroller. Parra-Ovalles then fled the scene.

On Thursday, Parra-Olles, who was facing up to 15 years in prison, took responsibility by pleading guilty but called out her former employee for allegedly playing a role in the crash.

"In the Amazon application, if I am late, it starts to get red and that’s very distracting," Parra-Ovalles told Judge Christine Hernandez.

The allegations Parra-Ovalles brought up are being explored by the victims' civil attorneys.

"My client is a very young lady, a mother of three with a catastrophic brain injury, hundreds of thousands of dollars of medical expenses, and Amazon is the only people profiting off this system that crates a dangerous condition in our street," stated Judd Rosen, an attorney representing the victims in civil court.

Court records show the victims filed a lawsuit demanding $50,000 against Parra-Ovalles, the owner of the car she was driving, Amazon.Com services LLC, and Amazon Logistics INC.

"What we need to do now is figure out how do we change this? Where does it end?," said Rosen.

In response, Amazon through court filings denied the allegations against them and demanded a jury trial.

NBC6 is waiting for an official response from Amazon about Parra-Ovalles's allegations and the pending lawsuit.