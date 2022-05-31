Ex-Broward County Teacher Facing Multiple Sexual Battery Charges

A former Broward County high school teacher has been arrested on multiple sexual battery charges, authorities said.

Carlos Alberto Menendez, 48, was arrested in Sunrise Friday on five counts of sexual battery on a minor over 12 and under 18, Broward jail records showed.

Records show Menendez was a former teacher at Everglades High School in Miramar.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Police said an alleged incident happened in 2017 but was not reported until 2020.

According to Broward Schools Menendez was employed as an English teacher at Everglades High School in Miramar in 2017.

A source said that the victim was a student at the time of the alleged crime.

In court Saturday, Menendez's attorney said he was under the care of a psychiatrist once a month and a psychologist once a week, and requested a bond but the bond was denied.

Officials believe that there could be other alleged victims and are asking anyone with information contact police.