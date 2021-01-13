Ex-Broward School Board CIO Facing Bid Tampering, Unlawful Compensation Charges

The former chief information officer for the Broward County School Board is facing charges after authorities said he bypassed the bidding process for school equipment and steered $17 million in business to a friend.

Anthony Hunter was arrested Tuesday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on charges of bid tampering and unlawful compensation after he was indicted by a statewide grand jury, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Wednesday.

Authorities say Hunter used his position to purchase thousands of Recordex interactive panels for Broward schools from 2015 through the beginning of 2019.

Instead of allowing vendors to bid on the job, Hunter steered the business to David Allen, a Georgia resident and owner of Education Consultants, authorities said.

Hunter arranged for more than $17 million worth of sales through Education Consultants, at the same time that Hunter and his family leased a large lake house from Allen, authorities said.

Allen ultimately sold the lake house to Hunter for about $150,000 below market value. Allen also hired Hunter’s son to work for another company he owns, and later hired Hunter himself, authorities said.

Hunter also utilized a Georgia car dealership to indirectly purchase two vehicles from Allen, authorities said.

The charges Hunter faces are second-degree felonies. Attorney information wasn't available.

"Let this be a lesson to anyone attempting to abuse the public trust; all public servants can and will be held accountable for their unlawful actions," Moody said in a statement.