Ex-Broward Sheriff and Current Candidate Scott Israel Hospitalized for COVID-19

Israel said he tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday night after experiencing symptoms over the past several days

Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

Israel said he tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday night after experiencing symptoms over the past several days.

"Like most of you, I took precautions, followed the advice of health experts, wore a mask in public, washed my hands regularly and observed social distancing. Yet, despite this vigilance, I have contracted the virus," Israel said in a statement.

Israel, who was ousted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following the 2018 Parkland high school shooting, is running to get his old job back in this year's election.

DeSantis appointed Gregory Tony to replace Israel. Tony is also running for the spot along with multiple other candidates.

"Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to Scott Israel. Some things matter more than politics. Scott and his family will be in my thoughts," Tony tweeted Wednesday.

