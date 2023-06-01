Ex-Broward Sheriff and Current Opa-locka Police Chief Scott Israel Resigning

After just over a year on the job, Opa-locka Police Chief Scott Israel is resigning.

Israel was expected to hold a news conference Friday to officially announce his resignation.

He's held the position since May of 2022.

Israel is the former Broward County Sheriff who was removed from office by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his agency's response to the Parkland school shooting that left 17 people dead and 17 injured.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

DeSantis removed Israel from office in 2019, nearly a year after the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

DeSantis appointed Gregory Tony to take over the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Israel ran to try to get his job back in the 2020 Democratic primary but lost to Tony, who went on to win the general election.