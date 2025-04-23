Ex-CIA official from Miami guilty of acting as foreign agent, mishandling classified materials

A former CIA official from Miami has pleaded guilty to acting as a foreign agent and mishandling classified materials, authorities said.

Dale Britt Bendler, 68, pleaded guilty Wednesday under a plea agreement, U.S. Department of Justice officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Bendler spent over 30 years working for the CIA as an intelligence officer and retired as a member of the Senior Intelligence Service in 2014, then began working as a full-time contractor at the CIA with a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance.

But starting in 2017 and through at least July of 2020, Bendler worked with a U.S. lobbying firm, engaging in unauthorized and hidden lobbying and public relations activities on behalf of foreign national clients, authorities said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Bendler at one point attempted to use his position and access at the CIA to influence a foreign government’s embezzlement investigation of one of Bendler’s foreign national clients, prosecutors said.

He also tried to influence the U.S. government’s decision over whether to grant a U.S. visa to another of his clients who was alleged to be associated with terrorism financing, authorities said.

Bendler was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for the unauthorized activities before his contract and access was terminated by the CIA in September of 2020.

Authorities said Bendler searched classified CIA systems for information related to his private lobbying clients, improperly stored and disclosed non-public, sensitive, and classified U.S. government information to people not authorized to receive such information, and lied to the CIA and the FBI about his status as a foreign agent and his unauthorized lobbying and public relations activities.

In addition to pleading guilty, Bendler agreed to forfeit $85,000. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison at sentencing, scheduled for July 16.