Ex-Con Arrested for Pointing Stolen Gun During Argument in Lauderdale Lakes: Police

Adam Yves Paul, 34, is accused of pointing a gun at a man during an argument

By Wayne Roustan

A 34-year-old Miami man is back on the street after pulling a gun during an argument in Lauderdale Lakes, court records show.

Adam Yves Paul got into a dispute with a man in the 3400 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 2 p.m. on August 31, according to the arrest report.

Adam Yves Paul

The man – whose name was redacted from the report – said he was in fear for his life when held at gunpoint.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrested Paul about an hour later. Further investigation revealed he was a convicted felon illegally in possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, records showed.

The 9mm handgun that was seized was reported stolen in Miami-Dade County, investigators learned.

Paul was convicted in 2018 of possessing a forgery device in New York state, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

In his latest arrest, Paul was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, grand theft of a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He was released from the Broward County Jail Friday on bonds totaling $3,500, records show.

