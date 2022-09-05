Ex-Con Arrested for Pointing Stolen Gun During Argument in Lauderdale Lakes: Police

A 34-year-old Miami man is back on the street after pulling a gun during an argument in Lauderdale Lakes, court records show.

Adam Yves Paul got into a dispute with a man in the 3400 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 2 p.m. on August 31, according to the arrest report.

The man – whose name was redacted from the report – said he was in fear for his life when held at gunpoint.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrested Paul about an hour later. Further investigation revealed he was a convicted felon illegally in possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, records showed.

The 9mm handgun that was seized was reported stolen in Miami-Dade County, investigators learned.

Paul was convicted in 2018 of possessing a forgery device in New York state, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

In his latest arrest, Paul was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, grand theft of a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He was released from the Broward County Jail Friday on bonds totaling $3,500, records show.