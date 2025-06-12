Ex-corrections officer convicted in boyfriend's killing granted new trial

An appeals court has granted a new trial for a former South Florida corrections officer sentenced last year to 13 years in prison for fatally shooting her boyfriend nearly four years ago.

Atoya Holmes was initially facing a second-degree murder charge for killing 52-year-old Verdell Goins inside her car in Miami Gardens after leaving a Miami Dolphins game in November of 2021.

But jurors in 2023 found her guilty of a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Holmes was possessive and obsessed with Goins, and was supposedly upset he was dating another woman.

However, Holmes, who testified in her trial, claimed she shot in self-defense because Goins was beating her up. Holmes also said there was a repeated pattern of the victim beating her up in the relationship.

In January of 2024, Judge William Atfield sentenced Holmes to 13 years in prison after not believing her during her trial testimony when she tried explaining her version of the story.

“You made the choice to take out the firearm and you are a law enforcement officer," the judge said. "You know that if you are pulling out that firearm, you are pulling it out to use it. You shot him twice."

In a turn of events, Holmes was granted a new trial Wednesday by the Third District Court of Appeal, which determined a "harmful error occurred" at trial.

During trial, while on the stand, the appeal court believes, Miami-Dade prosecutors questioned Holmes and provided too many details to jurors about a 2017 shooting where the defendant had shot her son.

In 2017, Holmes shot her son Lance McCoy in a northwest Miami-Dade home. Holmes was not charged or arrested for it.

During her trial for shooting Goins, "The State explored the specific details of the 2017 incident — how many shots, where she was located, where on his body he was shot, why she shot her son, and whether she claimed self-defense," the appeal court stated, "extensive details of the 2017 incident were not legitimately necessary to qualify or explain Holmes’ testimony," the appeals court's ruling said.

Holmes' attorney for the appeal, Jonathan Jordan told NBC6 he believed jurors would have acquitted his client if it wasn't for the error.

"The jury should have never heard many of the details that she was found legally justified in a prior incident from several years prior," stated Jordan.

Jordan explained the Attorney General's office has 10 days to ask to reconsider the opinion.

"I have no doubt that once the prosecution was able to get into detail of this prior bad act allegation that changed the trajectory, the course and ultimately the outcome of the trial," said Jordan.

Holmes could soon be transferred from a Florida state prison in Ocala to a Miami-Dade County jail to get ready for the new trial.