Ex-Cuban intelligence member arrested by FBI and ICE in Broward identified

A former member of Cuban intelligence who was arrested in Broward by federal authorities for allegedly obtaining legal permanent resident status through fraud has been identified.

Tomas Emilio Hernandez Cruz, 71, was arrested at his home in West Park by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the FBI, ICE officials said Friday.

Cruz was arrested after an investigation into fraudulent claims made on his immigration application that began in 2023.

During the investigation, authorities discovered Hernandez Cruz was a member of Cuban intelligence at various high-level posts overseas.

Authorities said he "knowingly and willfully withheld his true position and profession within the Cuban Communist Party to deliberately deceive U.S. authorities" when he applied for the permanent status.

Hernandez Cruz was in ICE custody while he awaits removal proceedings, officials said.