Broward County

Ex-Cuban intelligence member arrested by federal authorities in Broward

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A former member of Cuban intelligence was arrested in Broward by federal authorities, officials said.

Homeland Security Investigations announced the arrest on Wednesday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the FBI assisted in the arrest, which happened in West Park.

Officials haven't released the man's identity but posted a photo of him being placed in handcuffs on X.

The man allegedly fraudulently obtained his lawful permanent resident status, also known as a green card, officials said.

More information on the arrest was expected to be released on Thursday.

