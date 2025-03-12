Ex-Cuban intelligence member arrested by federal authorities in Broward

A former member of Cuban intelligence was arrested in Broward by federal authorities, officials said.

Homeland Security Investigations announced the arrest on Wednesday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the FBI assisted in the arrest, which happened in West Park.

Officials haven't released the man's identity but posted a photo of him being placed in handcuffs on X.

This morning, ICE HSI & FBI administratively arrested a former member of Cuban intelligence for fraudulently obtaining his LPR status. HSI and its partners will continue their efforts to identify and arrest individuals who pose a threat to our national security. pic.twitter.com/aDmyRdcyoF — HSI Miami (@HSI_Miami) March 12, 2025

The man allegedly fraudulently obtained his lawful permanent resident status, also known as a green card, officials said.

More information on the arrest was expected to be released on Thursday.