Ex-firefighter charged with manslaughter after son killed in training exercise in Virginia Gardens

A former Miami-Dade firefighter has been charged with manslaughter after his son died in an unauthorized training exercise in 2024.

Francisco A. Camero was booked into Miami-Dade County jail on Friday. He's charged with manslaughter and culpable negligence.

Camero was among the three employees who resigned in June 2024 after the fatal fire that happened at the three-story building in the 6500 block of Northwest 36th Street in Virginia Gardens.

Fabian Camero, his 28-year-old son, was rushed to the hospital after being critically injured and died a day later.

The tragic death launched a multi-department. The findings of that investigation have not been released. Firefighters Steven Colon and Rafael Fernandez also resigned.

Fabian Camero, a certified EMT, was not employed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Why he was even at the training exercise remains under investigation.

The department, along with a group of international firefighters, were conducting training that day at the building, despite having a training facility at its headquarters just three miles away.

At the time the building’s owner told NBC6 they had a verbal agreement with the department to allow them to do “non-destructive” training.

In August, Miami-Dade County's Chief of Public Safety James Reyes confirmed that his department did not authorize the training exercise.

NBC6 has been requesting public records related to this training exercise as well as any incident reports detailing what first responders found at the scene.

Law enforcement and fire department sources tell NBC6 others involved in the training exercise are expected to turn themselves in. It’s unclear how many and what chargers they will be facing.

NBC6 contacted the sheriff’s office and MDFR to get more information. We will provide more details once we receive them.