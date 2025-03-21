Ex-firefighter pleads not guilty after son killed in unauthorized training exercise

The former Miami-Dade firefighter whose son was killed in an unauthorized training exercise has plead not guilty to the charges against him Friday.

Francisco A. Camero, the father of 28-year-old Fabian Camero, and former Lt. Rafael Fernandez are charged with manslaughter and two counts of culpable negligence.

Camero and Fernandez were among the three employees who resigned after the fatal fire that happened at the three-story building in the 6500 block of Northwest 36th Street in Virginia Gardens.

Fabian Camero was rushed to the hospital after being critically injured and died a day later.

The tragic death launched a multi-department. Firefighter Steven Colon also resigned.

Warrant: Suspects did not have 'any permission... to conduct live fire training'

According to arrest paperwork, Camero and Fernandez were in charge of a training program instructing a group of visiting international firefighters. Camero brought his sons Fabian and Lorenzo to “gain experience in fire rescue…” but the pair "were left unattended on the third floor of the structure directly adjacent to the ignited barrels."

When they tried to leave because the smoke became too thick, they ran into a third unauthorized person present at the training. She head Fabian Camero's breathing apparatus start to lose air, and he collapsed.

She and Lorenzo Camero were forced to leave Fabian behind in order to get to safety, the warrant states.

Firefighters later found Fabian “unresponsive and not breathing." It was determined that he died from smoke inhalation.

Investigators said the protective gear Fabian was wearing “was outdated and did not properly fit him…” and “the critical breathing equipment and safety alert systems “were not functioning properly.”

Fabian Camero, a certified EMT, was not employed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The arrest warrant also states that the woman who was also not authorized to be there got out of the building with "her entire body... covered in soot." After she told Fernandez that she was OK, he allegedly told her to leave the scene. The document alleges that she "suffered several burns from the incident."

Additionally, former firefighter Steven Colon told Lorenzo Camero "that if anybody asked him, only he and [his brother, Fabian Camero] were inside the structure, implying that he should not disclose to anyone" that the woman was present, the arrest warrant states.

She later contacted the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office to report what had occurred and turn over video.

Comments from authorities, including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

The department was conducting training that day at the building, despite having a training facility at its headquarters just three miles away. At the time the building’s owner told NBC6 they had a verbal agreement with the department to allow them to do “non-destructive” training.

"We are moving forward making sure that oversight, policy and procedures are put in place, making sure that this never happens again," said Miami-Dade Fire Chief Ray Jadallah in February.

In court in February, a judge lowered the bond for Francisco Camero after reading the details of the case.

"I know it was an accident, he wasn't intending for his son to be killed," Judge Mindy S. Glazer said.

In August of 2024, Miami-Dade County's Chief of Public Safety James Reyes confirmed that his department did not authorize the training exercise.