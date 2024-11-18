WATCH: Ex-Florida senator found guilty in ‘ghost candidate' scheme to be sentenced

A former Republican state senator found guilty of multiple charges related to a "ghost candidate" scheme in South Florida is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

Frank Artiles was found guilty in September of excessive campaign contributions, conspiring to make campaign contributions and procuring the falsification of a candidate oath form. He was found not guilty of procuring falsification of a voter registration form.

Authorities claim Artiles recruited "ghost candidate" Alex Rodriguez to run as a third-party candidate to eventually siphon votes from incumbent Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez in the District 37 race in 2020. Rodriguez successfully received over 6,000 votes in the election and Republican candidate Illeana Garcia beat the incumbent by just 32 votes.

Defense attorneys admitted Artiles paid Rodriguez for an attorney and his daughter's school tuition, but called those payments legal business transactions and not campaign contributions.

On the other hand, prosecutors said those transactions were money Artiles paid Rodriguez to fix the election and lead Republicans to flip the seat. Prosecutors asked why Artiles would recommend an attorney if what they were doing was legal.

Florida law permits ghost candidates but prohibits people making excessive amounts of campaign contributions over $1,000.

Artiles' attorney previously said they were disappointed with the verdict and intend to appeal.