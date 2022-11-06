Ex-Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Miami-Dade Cop: Police

A woman accused of shooting a Miami-Dade Police officer in the head appeared in court over the weekend on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

Yessenia Sanchez, 32, confessed to detectives that she shot her ex-boyfriend, Damian Colon, Friday morning after confronting him at his Hialeah home, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Sanchez faces several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, stalking and leaving the scene of a crash. She remains booked in Miami-Dade jail without bond, and a judge ordered her to stay away from Colon.

Sanchez, a former Miami-Dade School Police officer, had been tracking Colon using an app and found him at his home, police said. An argument broke out, and Sanchez shot him and drove away.

She drove to 45th Street and Palm Avenue, where she crashed into several other vehicles then got out of the car and ran, police said. Sanchez was later arrested at her home on East 45th Street.

Sanchez and Colon had been in a prior romantic relationship for seven years, police said.

Sanchez had resigned from her job as an officer last year rather than be fired following her arrest on domestic violence charges.

"It’s pretty hard to grasp," said Jairo Gonzalez, who lives across the street from where Sanchez was arrested. "I still can’t wrap my head around it. She just seemed like a normal, loving mother. Cause she’s the mother of a child. I think during that time she wasn’t thinking straight."

Colon, a 17-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department, survived the attack but is still fighting for his life at Ryder Trauma Center.

”He’s still with us and we want to ride that positivity,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said.