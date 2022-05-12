Ex-Hialeah Police Sergeant Accused of Taking Advantage of Women Gets 3 Years in Prison

A former Hialeah police sergeant who took a plea deal after he was accused of taking advantage of women in his custody was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday.

Jesus Menocal Jr. pled guilty in federal court in March to three misdemeanor counts of violating the civil right of unreasonable search and seizures, avoiding major felony charges.

Judge Kathleen M. Williams sentenced Menocal to three years behind bars at a hearing Thursday. She gave him a voluntary surrender date of July 11 to begin serving the sentence.

Menocal had been facing a long list of possible outcomes for forcing different sexual acts on three women he held in custody in 2014 and 2015.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The allegations emerged in 2015 but the Hialeah Police Department chose not to pursue charges after an investigation. Menocal was later given a raise and a promotion to sergeant.

Miami-Dade prosecutors also decided not to pursue charges against Menocal, calling it a “challenging” case without corroborating evidence.

He was eventually arrested by the FBI in 2019.

Under the plea deal, Menocal avoided other allegations such as kidnapping, which could have been life in prison. He has also agreed to give up his law enforcement license.