Ex-Lauderdale-by-the-Sea commissioner, volunteer Santa arrested on child porn charges

A former Lauderdale-by-the-Sea commissioner and fire chief who'd served as a volunteer Santa Claus for the town has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said.

James Jude Silverstone, 62, was arrested Thursday on 10 charges of transmirring child pornography, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The investigation began in April when BSO detectives learned of a computer that was downloading more than 210 files containing images and videos of child pornography, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office James Jude Silverstone

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Silverstone was identified as a suspect and a search warrant was executed at his Miramar home in May where detectives seized a number of electronic devices.

On the devices, detectives found hundreds of additional videos and photos of child pornography with some involving children as young as infants engaged in sexual acts, officials said.

Silverstone turned himself in and was booked into the Broward jail, where he remained held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

In addition to previously serving as a town commissioner and fire chief, Silverstone had been a volunteer Santa Claus for the town, officials said.