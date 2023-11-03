Ex-Miami-Dade clerk pleads guilty to stealing court cash payments, gets probation

A former Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts employee who stole thousands of dollars that were supposed be payments for traffic tickets and court costs has pleaded guilty.

Scott Kessler received five years of probation and must pay a $5,000 fine as part of the guilty plea agreed to on Friday.

"Mr. Kessler is pleased to put this behind him now that a reasonable resolution has been reached," said his attorney, Brett Schwartz.

Kessler had been arrested in May on charges of grand theft, conspiracy to commit organized scheme to defraud, and official misconduct.

Kessler, who had worked for the county since 2011, was assigned to the North Dade Justice Center. His duties included assisting residents with paying for traffic tickets and other court-related costs.

Around January, five people received letters about how they owed the clerk of the courts for traffic citations. However, they claimed they had already paid in full and were confused. All five victims were assisted by Kessler, according to police.

Kessler would allegedly place people on payment plans without their consent.

Through an undercover operation, it was discovered Kessler stole as much as $5,000, an arrest report said.

Video surveillance allegedly captured him 25 times concealing cash from inside a secured cash drawer, an arrest report said.

Kessler was taken into custody by undercover officers. He claimed he "messed up" and confessed to the crimes, the arrest report said.