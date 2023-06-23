Ex-Miami Gardens cop found guilty of battery, trespassing in woman's 2020 arrest

A former Miami Gardens Police officer who was caught on camera pulling a woman out of her car and allegedly placing his knee on her neck more than three years ago was found guilty of battery and trespassing Friday but acquitted of five other charges.

A jury fund Jordy Yanes Martel guilty on one count of trespassing and one count of battery by applying and using a Taser.

He was found not guilty of another count of battery by applying and using a Taser, as well as battery by putting his knee on a neck and battery with a vehicle. Jurors also acquitted him of two official misconduct charges.

The charges he was found guilty of are misdemeanors. He's facing up to two years in a county jail.

The incident happened January 2020 in front of Tootsie’s Cabaret on 183rd Street in Miami. The State Attorney’s Office filed charges against Martel five months later.

Prosecutors said Safiya Satchell got kicked out of the club for throwing money at a waitress.

During Martel's trial, Satchell testified the food service wasn’t great and she felt uneasy. The club manager testified he wanted Satchell banned, but not arrested.

Body camera and witness video showed Martel, who was working off-duty security that day, approaching Satchell who was inside her car.

The video showed him pulling her out of her car and allegedly putting his knee on her neck. He also Martel tased her twice on the stomach.

Satchell suffered numerous cuts and bruises, as well as abrasions on her stomach from the Taser.

Martel’s attorneys argued he was just doing his job and Satchell was not cooperating with orders and that she was fighting back and allegedly hit Martel.

Sentencing is set for Martel on July 19.