Ex-Miami Gardens Police Officer to Be Charged for Putting Knee in Woman's Neck: Report

A former Miami Gardens police officer is facing charges for allegedly pressing his knee into a woman's neck during a January arrest.

The officer is expected to face battery and official misconduct charges related to the encounter that happened on Jan. 14 outside Tootsie's Cabaret, the Miami Herald reported.

A news release said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle was expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon with Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert to discuss the arrest of a former officer. The release didn't name the officer in the Herald's report.

The incident involving the officer and the woman was captured by a witness on a cellphone and ended in her arrest on charges of resisting an officer with violence, and battery on a law-enforcement officer, the Herald reported.

The charges were later dropped. The officer was fired earlier this month, according to the paper.

The news comes amid increased scrutiny of officers and protests against police brutality in the wake of the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd after an officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck.