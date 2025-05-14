Ex-Miami Shores PE teacher gets jail time for inappropriate contact with student

A former athletic director and physical education teacher at a charter school in Miami Shores who was arrested after police said he engaged in inappropriate contact with a female student has been sentenced to jail time.

Jose Glen Rodriguez-Vazquez, 35, who was arrested in 2023 and charged with sexual activity with a minor and offenses against a student, was sentenced to 364 days in jail on Wednesday.

The crime happened at Doctors Charter School, where Rodriguez-Vazquez was employed.

At a hearing Wednesday, Rodriguez-Vazquez pleaded guilty to offenses against a student. State attorneys dropped the second charge he was facing.

After completing his jail time, the former educator will be under two years of house arrest followed by eight years of probation.

According to the arrest report, there were several suspicious interactions between Rodriguez-Vazquez and the student that were caught on camera between Oct. 31 and Nov. 14.

The videos showed the student had skipped class to hang out in his office, the report said.

In one instance, the girl was in his office wearing a skirt when Rodriguez-Vazquez was seen on camera leaning back to look at her behind, the report said.

The girl wasn't assigned to any classes taught by Rodriguez-Vazquez and had no reason to be in his office while she was supposed to be in another class, the report said.

The two also shared several sexual conversations, with the student saying in one instance, he told her he wished he could kiss her, the report said.

As part of the plea deal, Rodriguez-Vazquez must give up his teaching license, he is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors and he is prohibited from teaching in public and private schools.

Rodriguez-Vazquez will not be required to register as a sexual offender, but he must stay away from the victim.