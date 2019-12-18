Ex-Miccosukee Cop Who Forced Teens to Run Naked Gets 10 Years in Prison

A former Miccosukee police officer accused of forcing two teens to strip naked and run down a secluded road in the Everglades during a 2016 traffic stop will be spending the next decade behind bars.

Michael Martinez was sentenced to 10 years in state prison Wednesday, after a jury found him guilty in October of two counts each of extortion and unlawful compensation.

Martinez, 30, had pulled the two teens over after they ran a stop sign on Aug. 5, 2016. After he found a small amount of marijuana in the car, Martinez told the teens to follow him down a secluded road, then told them they'd go to jail if they didn't strip naked.

Once they were naked, Martinez forced the teens to run down the road, then tried to get the teen girl to perform a sex act on him, prosecutors said. The victims, who were 18 at the time, said they felt they had no option but to do what Martinez said.

Martinez remains behind bars, but a judge has allowed him to be released on $20,000 bond while he appeals the convictions.