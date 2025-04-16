Ex Miramar police officer guilty of abusing child, back in jail

Former Miramar police officer Jose Hernandez was once again booked into jail this month after records obtained by NBC6 stated he violated a plea deal he accepted last April.

Jose Hernandez, 30, was initially charged with having sex with a minor, which is a felony charge, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge after police stated he had sex with a 17-year-old girl he met on Tinder.

According to a warrant, the teen met Hernandez through the dating app, where she said in her profile that she was 23 years old.

As part of a plea deal, Hernandez pleaded guilty to an aggravated child abuse charge and was sentenced to 10 years of probation, he needed to give up his police certification and attend a sex offender treatment program.

However, records from the Department of Corrections show Hernandez was kicked off the treatment program for not attending since November and therefore violated his plea deal.

"Jose has not taken responsibility for his behaviors and deviant sexual thoughts. Jose lacks appropriate boundaries and has ineffective problem-solving skills present. He lacks effective communication skills and continues to make inappropriate decisions," read a Department of Corrections document.

The letter went on to say, "Jose has not developed a plan to control and manage his feelings and behaviors if they should ever arise and at this time is considered to be high risk in regard to reoffending."

Defense attorney, Bijan Parwaresch, representing Hernandez denied the new allegations, stating, "it seems to us this is a situation where probably him and the counselor did not communicate well and probably didn’t have the best understanding, which often happens."

The corrections letter did not provide specifics on his "inappropriate decisions," but recommended jail time as a future sentencing for his alleged violation.

Hernandez must stay in jail for now as his attorney waits for evidence on the case.

Miramar police told NBC6 on Wednesday, Hernandez is no longer in the department. However, it was not clear if that was connected to the 2023 arrest.