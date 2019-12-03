Ex-MMA Fighter and Associate Sentenced in 2011 Murder in Miami-Dade

Two men accused of helping to orchestrate the 2011 Miami-Dade murder of a man believed to be the lover of a South Florida supermarket mogul were sentenced Tuesday.

Former MMA fighter Alexis Vila Perdomo was sentenced to 15 years in prison, while his associate and former promoter, Roberto Isaac, was given a life sentence.

Last month, a jury convicted Perdomo of conspiracy for helping arrange the murder of Camilo Salazar. Isaac was convicted of second-degree murder for allegedly helping Manuel Marin, the former owner of some Presidente Supermarkets, carry out the gruesome murder of Salazar.

Neither man testified during the trial, but after hearing his sentencing, Isaac expressed his condolences to the family of the victim.

"I committed a crime and I'm guilty of it and I feel sorry and bad you lost your son," Isaac said. "It was not my intention. I apologize from the bottom of my heart."

Salazar's body was found on a dirt road in the Florida Everglades. He was bound, beaten, tortured, his throat was slashed and his body was partially burned, according to a police report.

Salazar's family said they were pleased with the sentence because justice was served.

Perdomo's lawyer said he plans on appealing the decision.

The trial for Marin, who made his first court appearance in Miami-Dade in October 2018 soon after being captured as a fugitive in Spain, is expected to begin in 2020.