Ex-MMA fighter who helped Presidente Supermarkets co-founder in murder wants new trial

An Ex-MMA fighter convicted for his involvement in the murder of a South Florida businessman is now hoping to get a new trial after “new evidence” was discovered.

Alexis Vila Perdomo was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of conspiracy to commit the murder of Camilo Salazar in 2011.

Salazar was found on a dirt road in the Florida Everglades, bound, beaten, tortured, with his throat slashed and his body partially burned.

WTVJ Alexis Vila Perdomo

The victim was having an affair with Jenny Marin, the wife at the time of Presidente Supermarkets co-founder Manuel Marin.

Marin was sentenced to life in prison after jurors convicted him of setting the events which resulted in the death of Salazar.

Police believe Marin worked together with ex-MMA fighters Perdomo and Ariel Gandulla along with Roberto Isaac to execute the murder plan.

Isaac was also sentenced to life in prison. Gandulla pleaded guilty and testified against his co-defendants.

However, four years later since he was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Perdomo is claiming his innocence and seeking a new trial.

The request comes after Isaac defended Perdomo in a court affidavit he wrote after their 2019 trial.

“At no time did Alexis ever know what I was planning to do for Marin. Alexis never knew of any meetings I had with Marin…Alexis was never involved in any way with the plan. At all times Manuel Marin was the driving force of this plan,” Isaac said.

Perdomo is hoping to use Isaac’s statement to convince a judge to grant him a new trial. Perdomo claims this new evidence clears him of any crimes and believes a new jury should hear this side of the story.

However, on Thursday when Isaac was brought into court and asked if he was willing to take any questions, he pled the fifth.

Defense attorneys for Perdomo were hoping to ask Isaac about his statement.

Because Isaac denied to answer any questions, their foundation for a new trial claim weakened.

Judge Miguel M De La O denied Perdomo’s request but was open to hearing future requests especially if Isaac ever decides to testify about what he wrote.

Isaac is also appealing his case.