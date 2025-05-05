Ex-NFL star Jason Pierre-Paul says $400K watch stolen at club during F-1 event

Former NFL star Jason Pierre-Paul said his $400,000 watch was stolen right off his wrist at a Hollywood nightclub over the weekend.

The 36-year-old Deerfield Beach native said the pricey Richard Mille timepiece was stolen as he attended a Formula 1 event at Daer Nightclub in the Hollywood Hard Rock Casino Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

In a series of slides in his Instagram story, the two-time Super Bowl champ explained how the watch was stolen, saying he left the club's VIP area when a group of people surrounded him.

"I instantly got a bad feeling and instinctively checked my pockets - my phone and wallet were still there. I didn't even think to check my wrist," he wrote.

He said once he was back in the VIP area someone asked him the time and that's when he realized the watch was gone.

Pierre-Paul said he went to look for it and saw two men and "gave them a look" before they took off running into the crowd.

He also said he learned a woman also had her Richard Mille watch stolen at the club.

Pierre-Paul said he filed a report with Seminole Police and is offering a reward for the watch's safe return.

He described it as an 18-karat rose gold and black titanium Richard Mille RM011 Fly-Back Kite Limited Edition.

Seminole Police confirmed they're investigating the theft of the watch.

Pierre-Paul also had a word of advice for others with pricey jewelry.

"Avoid wearing expensive jewelry to nightclubs. And if you do go out, have someone with you who can help watch your back," he said in the social media post. "Let's look out for each other. No one deserves to go through this."

Pierre-Paul was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft by the New York Giants in 2010 and spent eight seasons there. He also had stints with Tampa Bay, Baltimore and New Orleans before joining his hometown Dolphins in 2023.

He was waived after less than a month with the Dolphins, and hasn't played since.