Florida

Ex-North Florida Deputy Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges

Travis Ryan Pritchard, 37, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jacksonville federal court to producing an image of a child being sexually abused and possessing an image of a prepubescent child being sexually abused

computer
Shutterstock

A former Florida deputy accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges.

Travis Ryan Pritchard, 37, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jacksonville federal court to producing an image of a child being sexually abused and possessing an image of a prepubescent child being sexually abused. The former Clay County deputy faces up to 50 years in prison at sentencing.

A sentencing date wasn't immediately announced.

Local

Decision 2020 6 hours ago

Obama to Visit Miami on Saturday to Campaign for Biden

Miami 11 hours ago

Travel Is Down, But Number of Weapons Confiscated at MIA Is Way Up

Pritchard began communicating with the girl through an online chat application in December after meeting her several months earlier at a convenience store, according to a criminal complaint.

The two exchanged explicit photos and eventually began having sex on a weekly basis, with Pritchard sneaking into her Green Grove Springs home after her parents went to sleep, investigators said. Green Cove Springs is just south of Jacksonville.

The girl’s mother contacted police in April and reported that her teenage daughter was having sex with an adult man. A detective took over the girl’s chat account and continued to exchange messages with Pritchard, officials said.

They made arrangements to meet at the girl’s home the night of May 1. The complaint said Pritchard arrived at her home in his patrol vehicle early May 2 and was arrested a short time later.

A forensic review of Pritchard’s cellphone yielded multiple conversations between the girl and Pritchard, as well as an encrypted secure digital folder that contained multiple depictions of child sexual abuse, investigators said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaJacksonvillechild porn
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us