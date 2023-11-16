Ex-Opa-locka cop arrested for using department credit card after firing: FDLE

A former Opa-locka Police officer found herself on the wrong side of the law after authorities said she continued to use her department-issued credit card after she'd been fired.

Keondra Renee Weekes, 33, was arrested Thursday on charges of grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Keondra Renee Weekes

Officials said Weekes had been fired by the department in July 2022 and turned in her assigned equipment but didn't turn in her department-issued credit card.

Over a five-month period, Weekes used the card for more than 100 transactions at various gas stations for a total of over $8,000, officials said.

Opa-locka Police officials started noticing the fraudulent charges and contacted FDLE.

Weekes, of Miramar, was arrested with the help of Lauderhill Police and booked into jail, where she remained held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

"Weekes took advantage of a privilege that was revoked from her when she was terminated. Law enforcement officers take an oath and although Weekes no longer works for the department, FDLE still takes the violation seriously and will ensure justice is served," said FDLE Miami Special Agent in Charge Felipe Williams.