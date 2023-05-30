Broward County

Ex-Plantation Mayor Lynn Stoner Arrested on Official Misconduct, Falsifying Records Charges

Stoner, 69, turned herself in to Broward's main jail to faces charges of official misconduct, falsifying records and influencing a building official, records showed

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Plantation Mayor Lynn Stoner surrendered to authorities Tuesday to face multiple charges, jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Lynn Stoner

Stoner had no comment as she was released from jail later Tuesday morning.

"All the charges are based on duties that she has as a strong mayor," her attorney, Larry Davis, told NBC6. "Plantation is one of two cities in Broward County that has a strong mayor and the actions that Mayor Stoner took were within her responsibilities as mayor under the charter of Plantation."

The Broward State Attorney's Office said the charges stem from 2020, when Stoner is accused of falsifying records that helped a developer obtain a loan.

Stoner also allegedly tried to persuade a city official to write a letter stating that code violations and fines that same developer was facing had been resolved, prosecutors said.

Stoner "attempted to coerce, trick, persuade, or otherwise influence" the building official to "do her a favor" and wrtite the letter, the state attorney's office said.

When that city official refused, Stoner wrote the letter herself, the report said.

Prosecutors said Stoner faces a maximum of eight years in state prison if convicted.

Stoner was elected Plantation's mayor in 2018, but lost her re-election bid in November.

