Ex-Substitute Teacher Gave Drugs to Underage Girls in Exchange for Sex Favors: Cops

A former substitute teacher at a Miami Beach school is facing multiple charges after authorities said he offered drugs and other items to underage girls in exchange for sexual favors.

Enreeka Nalasco, 32, was arrested Friday on charges including human trafficking, traveling to meet a minor, certain uses of computer services or devices prohibited, unlawful use of a communications device, and contributing to the delinquency of a child, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The investigation into Nalasco began in late March when a Miami Beach Police school resource officer was alerted that girls attending Nautilus Middle School were in possession of narcotics and electronic vape pens.

The officer learned the students were getting the items from a man known as Swaggy who had made friends with them through Snapchat, the report said.

Swaggy had been selling the girls vape pens, marijuana, marijuana cards and nicotine, and the girls said Swaggy was willing to accept sexual favors as payment, the report said.

He was also willing to drive to them to deliver the items, including at neighborhood parks and the young girls' homes, the report said.

Investigators discovered Swaggy was Nalasco, who was once a substitute teacher at Miami Beach Senior High School in October 2018 but was investigated internally for inappropriately contacting a student through a social media platform and eventually relieved of duty as a substitute teacher, the report said.

Investigators started speaking with the young girls who detailed how Nalasco operated.

One 13-year-old girl who'd been suspended for having narcotics on school grounds said she bought the vape from Nalasco through his social media account "RealSwaggye" on Snapchat, the report said.

A 12-year-old girl said Nalasco added her on Snapchat after seeing they had mutual friends, and she said they met and he sold her a vape for $40, the report said.

The girl said Nalasco told her he had other drugs and medical marijuana cards for sale but when he told her she was pretty and he wanted to kiss her, she ceased contact with him and blocked him on Snapchat, the report said.

One 14-year-old girl said Nalasco added her on Snapchat and she agreed to buy a vape pen for $40.

She gave him her address and when he arrived, he told her to get into his car but once inside, he reach over and put his hand on her thigh and told her she was pretty, the report said. The girl said she felt uncomfortable and blocked him on Snapchat.

Two other girls, one 12 and the other 11, said Nalasco offered to sell them narcotics in exchange for "kisses inside his vehicle," the report said.

Another 14-year-old girl said she had purchased items from Nalasco and he had expressed a sexual interest in her. On Valentine's Day 2020, he got a hotel room for them, and he later sent her an explicit video, the report said.

The girl said she was offered drugs and nicotine in exchange for sexual favors, and Nalasco had traveled from his home in Hollywood to her home in Miami Beach to have sexual contact with her, the report said.

One 12-year-old girl said she was sexually battered in Miami Shores by Nalasco after meeting him on Snapchat and agreeing to buy a vape pen from him, the report said. That incident is being investigated by Miami-Dade Police, the report said.

In one case, a 12-year-old girl revealed messages between her and Nalasco, and they showed that he'd received nude photos of the girl from her, the report said.

Nalasco was taken into custody and booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.