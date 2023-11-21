Ex-Virginia sheriff's office major convicted of molesting girl on cruise out of Miami

A former major with a Virginia sheriff's office has been convicted of molesting a girl while on a cruise ship out of Miami.

Justin Dale Sigmon was convicted Friday by a federal jury of abusive sexual contact with a minor under 12 years old, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Sigmon, 47, is a former major of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.

Authorities said Sigmon was on a cruise that had departed from Miami when he repeatedly put his hands up the skirt of a nine-year-old, rubbing her inner thighs and private area, despite her repeatedly pushing his hands away on multiple occasions.

Two good Samaritans who were seated next to Sigmon in the cruise ship dining room noticed his behavior, recorded it, and reported it to cruise ship security.

The cruise ship’s surveillance cameras also captured Sigmon’s actions, authorities said.

When cruise security officials confronted him about his conduct, Sigmon identified himself as a law enforcement officer.

Sigmon now faces up to life in prison at sentencing, scheduled for Jan. 12, 2024.