Examining Growing Trend of Acupuncture to Help You Sleep

Health and wellness seem to be more mainstream than ever – and as the latest health trends are explored, one of the biggest issues people deal with are stress and sleep.

Experts swear by acupuncture – so does it help?

Dr. Johanna Nazaar from Broward Acupuncture and Holistic Health has been working to help her patients feel at ease when it comes to dealing with something they’re new to.

“You can help them with digestive issues, with menopause, hormonal changes, pain with headaches and even with auto immune conditions,” she said.

One of the main hesitations for some: the needles.

“They’re very thin needles. There nothing like an injection needle, they’re very thin gauge and you can’t really feel much which is good,” she added.

Dr. Nazaar puts them in specific points depending on the problem. In the simplest way to can explain it, the stimulation increases blood flood helping move “qi” or energy.

The needles get placed everywhere – from your stomach to your ear and even on your hand.

“It’s been around for thousands of years and now it’s like a new medicine,” Nazaar said. “It’s used a lot more now and people are looking for answers and people are wondering ‘I don’t always want to take a medication if maybe there’s something else I can do’.”

For those working an early morning shift, anything can help with trying to get a good night’s sleep.

“I do notice definitely a change in mood and definitely the fact that you can fall asleep better and have a deeper sleep now and that’s amazing,” she said.

