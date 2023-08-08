Excessive Heat Warnings issued for Miami-Dade, Broward as feels like temps climb to 115°

There’s heat and then there’s excessive heat.

Miami-Dade and Broward are under excessive heat warnings for your Tuesday as feels like numbers climb to 115 degrees.

The Florida Keys are under a heat advisory with feels like temperatures also topping 115 degrees.

The Keys have a different criteria but at the end of the day, dangerous heat is in the cards for all of South Florida right into the end of the week.

Rain chances will be on the order of a bout 30% Tuesday and Wednesday with almost no rain expected Thursday and Friday. This just means the heat sticks around for most of the day, which is not ideal.

We see a bit of a pattern change by the weekend with more rain and a little less heat.