Excitement, Anticipation in South Florida for Covid Vaccine

In South Florida, it’s hurry up and wait when it comes to the vaccine.

While the shots are available in the UK, Americans are still waiting for approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"It’s not going to happen overnight, It’s going to be a long process,” said Aventura physician Matthew Korn.

And Korn's message to people who think they’ll get Covid from the vaccine: think again.

"The vaccines currently that are in the phase 3 clinical trials, the five of them, none of these are a live virus, people sometimes are a little afraid 'am I going to get Covid from the Covid vaccine?' and the answer is 'no,'" said Korn.

In Miami-Dade County, Jackson Health System will be the first to receive and distribute the vaccines. In Broward County it will be Memorial Healthcare System.

Both are expecting thousands of doses from Pfizer, which will be an initial inoculation, then a second shot 21 days later.

"This is such an exciting time for science,” said Nova Southeastern University microbiology professor Bindu Mayi. "All of these young people out there who have not been too interested in science, I hope you are, because this is a testament to how powerful science can be."

The Florida Department of Health has a 50-page report covering everything from vaccine preparedness, to administering the shots, to monitoring post vaccination.

Korn said he can categorize people into three groups.

"There are people who are excited to get the vaccine, there are people who want some information on the vaccine and there are some people that just may never get it," he said.