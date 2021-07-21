cuba protests

Exclusive: Former President Trump Sends Message to the Cuban People

Former President Donald Trump spoke about the historical moment that Cuba is experiencing and the policy of the United States towards the island, after thousands of people took to the streets demanding freedom.

In an exclusive interview with Telemundo 51's Marilys Llanos, the former president sent a message to the Cuban people and referred to what he had done for the island during his time in the White House.

"Did you intend to invade Cuba during your tenure? Did you consider doing it in Venezuela?" asked Llanos.

During his administration, the U.S. government tightened sanctions against the Cuban government, virtually eliminating the possibility of sending remittances to the island.

In the interview, Trump also harshly criticized the response of President Joe Biden's administration to the crisis.

"Had the election been won by me, the Cuban crisis may have been over by now because they were getting ready to give it up, meaning the so-called leadership in Cuba," Trump said. "I think they just couldn't have gone on for much longer, because I did sanctions, I did many other things as you know, and now they feel emboldened. A lot of the work that we did for Cuba and freedom for the people is going to be swept under the table by the Biden administration."

