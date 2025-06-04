Exclusive interview with MC Chocolate: “I was face to face with El Taiger's killer”

The Cuban rapper Yosvany Sierra, known as MC Chocolate, granted an exclusive interview to Telemundo 51 a few days after being released from prison. In it, he openly spoke about his emotional state for the first time, the criminal charges he faces, and the shocking encounter in prison with the man accused of killing his co-worker, El Taiger.

An unexpected encounter in prison

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Chocolate asures that, while being detained at the TGK correctional center, coincidentally he found himself in the same module as Damián Valdés Galloso, accused of murdering El Taiger. According to his story, that meeting left a deep mark on him.

“I spat at him. He just kept looking at me... he laughed, as if he was happy. That is when I realized everything," he said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The artist is being accused by the Miami-Dade State Attorney Office of offering $100,000 for the assassination of Galloso. He denies it, but admits the frustration that invaded him after the death of El Taiger, who he —says— had made peace with.

“I know that in this country one cannot take justice by their own hands. But there are things that hurt.

Mental health and the weight of fame

Beyond the legal issues, the singer addresses his mental health with a frankness uncommon among public figures.He spoke of the pressure he felt throughout his career, the solitude, and a depression, he assures, left him at rock bottom.

“I got into my head that I had to die. But I heard something that told me: look for God. And I looked for him."

Chocolate says that it was a point of change in his life. He assures that he is not "a new man," but recognizes that he has began to change.

“I have kids, I have a family. And I know that it's time to change habits."

Four active cases in Florida

The cuban artist was arrested again this week and accused of kidnapping and threatening a fan with a gun to try to extort money.

He is facing four other criminal cases in Florida: one for solicitation of murder, and another three for domestic violence, armed kidnapping, and sexual assault. Regarding one of the incidents, he defends himself as follow:

“That charge does not say assault in any part. It was a discussion. They put me in shackles and ruined my tour. Who will take care of my kids?"

Chocolate also tells that during his next to last arrest in a hotel, he became emotionally overwhelmed in front of the officers.

“I could not endure it any more. I told one of the officers: take off the uniform and lets fight right here."

Why hasn't he been deported?

On social media, a lot are questioning why, even after being arrested multiple times, he has not been deported to Cuba. In regards to that, Sierra preferred to not give details:

“That is a secret. Some of us know, but if I say it, it becomes a problem."

A new focus

NBC 6 sister station Telemundo 51 had an interview on Saturday, after being released on bail, he says that he will be focused on his music and in staying calm.

“I'm going to try to fall in line. Try to see if the police can leave me alone.”

He also revealed a very personal desire: a music festival in a future "Plaza de la Libertad" in Cuba, if at any point it stops being called "Plaza de la Revolución."

MC Chocolate in the next couple of weeks will face various court hearings. In the meanwhile, he says that he is trying to leave the conflict behind and refocus on his life.