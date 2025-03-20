EXCLUSIVE: School teacher speaks of heartache, family separation after deportation

From the small living room, in a house tucked away in a tiny and remote Honduran village, Wualner Sauceda recalled what it was like to be deported from the United States.

Sauceda, 24, was a rookie science teacher at Palms Spring Middle School in Hialeah when he was detained in early January and deported a month later.

“I applied for asylum and that application process took several years,” Sauceda said.

His asylum application was eventually denied, and his appeal didn’t go anywhere, he told NBC6.

So he was looking for other legal pathways to remain in the country.

Given his unresolved immigration status, Sauceda had to check in with immigration officials.

Previous appointments were uneventful, and officials would typically issue a follow-up appointment.

On Jan. 7, he missed school in order to make his appointment at the Miramar immigration office, but this time, something was odd.

“I got there at 8 a.m., and I noticed it was 1 p.m. and then 2 p.m. and then 3 p.m.,” Sauceda said.

He was then told to park his car inside the lot. And once inside the government building, he asked officers what was going on.

“They told me you’re detained,” said Sauceda, who added it was such a shocking blow that he couldn’t tell his parents, so he called an uncle so he could break the news to the rest of the family.

“Emotionally, it was hard for me,” he said.

On Feb. 6, Hialeah teacher Wualner Sauceda was deported to his native Honduras.

Sauceda now lives three hours northeast of Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital.

To get there by car, it took three hours, and Sauceda directed the way to his town through dirt roads in the mountainous terrain.

In Honduras, Sauceda lives with his uncle and maternal grandparents, who rely partly on what they grow and raise: beans, coffee, chicken and cattle.

Unlike the United States, most if not all homes do not have running water or air conditioning.

A nearby river is the source for the water they use to bathe and wash. Their drinking water comes from a well.

Despite growing up in that setting until the age of 13, Sauceda had become used to the comforts of South Florida.

“I was born here [Honduras],” said Sauceda, who added that he and his cousin fled their native country after a close relative had been killed.

As a pre-teen, migrating north remains a vivid memory.

“I remember crossing…the river,” he recalled, and he eventually reunited with his parents here in South Florida.

He enrolled at Henry H. Filer Middle School in Hialeah for eighth grade, then attended Westland Hialeah Senior High School.

Of his early school days, Sauceda said, “I felt that I can do things that I never thought I could do.”

He quickly learned the English language, and by senior year, he was taking advanced courses.

“I remember taking honors English for seniors, honors pre-calculus and honors history, and that was something that I really liked because I went from ESOL level 1 to ESOL level 4,” he proudly remembered.

Despite his pending immigration case, he had aspirations for more.

“I knew that I wanted to be a teacher since I was a kid,” he remembered fondly.

At first, he thought he could be a math teacher, but eventually settled on science and started his college career at Miami Dade College.

Financially though, college was draining because without a work permit, he couldn’t work, and finding scholarship money for undocumented students was tough.

But he found TheDream.us – an organization that claims to have provided more than 10,000 scholarships to undocumented students.

Sauceda applied to Florida International University and the University of Central Florida, and got accepted to both, but chose to go to FIU to be closer to his family.

In December 2023, Sauceda graduated with a 3.4 grade point average and a bachelor's in chemistry with a track in education.

“This is my diploma from FIU,” he showed with excitement and pride.

“I got even happier when I received my teaching certificate,” he added.

A month after graduation, he was able to secure a job as a teacher at Miami-Dade Public Schools.

“I was a little bit scared because I was not a U.S. citizen and not a permanent resident, but I did have a social security, so that’s how I applied for teacher’s certificate,” he told NBC6.

It was a constant fear not just with work, but with life in general and perhaps foreshadowing what was to come.

After being detained, he was then transferred to the Broward Transitional Center, a Pompano Beach facility where migrants are held. Sauceda estimates he was at the facility for more than 20 days.

His attorney, Ivan Torres Hidalgo Gato, filed for deferred action, but Sauceda said nothing worked.

NBC6 contacted Hidalgo Gato with the intention of learning the details of Sauceda’s case, but he told us he was not interested in providing any insight into the Sauceda case.

Sauceda said he’ll never forget what an immigration officer told him while he was detained.

“He literally said that he was told to start putting people on that plane,” said Sauceda, who was initially detained during the Joe Biden administration, but later deported after Donald Trump took office.

“The deportation process happened faster,” Sauceda said of the process once Trump was in the Oval Office.

He recalled then being transported to a facility in Louisiana, which he described as a horrible experience, where rooms were over capacity – 60 people in a room he described as made for 24 detainees.

“I remember people moving the mattresses to the floor, and I was sleeping on the pure metal of the bed,” Sauceda added. “But during the day, the room would be really, really hot, and then during the nigh,t it would be really, really cold, and I don’t know if they did that on purpose, but it was really bad.”

Two days later, he was taken to a final location before the deportation.

He was shackled by his hands, waist and feet.

“When I saw all of that, it was shocking to me because I have never experienced anything like that,” he said.

And he won’t forget that while on the plane, he and others were told to close their windows so reporters waiting would not see their shackled bodies when they landed.

“Sometimes I think about it and it saddens my heart,” Sauceda said, stoic but certainly with emotion.

He was deported to Honduras on Feb. 6.