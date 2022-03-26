Expect Beautiful Weather Across South Florida This Weekend

High pressure is bringing an amazing weekend to South Florida.

After a few fresh 50s to start each morning, both Saturday and Sunday afternoon should offer up highs right around 80 degrees with low humidity too.

The winds should be light and that means awesome boat and beach conditions.

Seas will be running about two feet and the rip current risk will be on the low side.

We will see a slow warming trend next week with morning temperatures back to the 70s with highs pushing back into the mid-upper-80s by Thursday and Friday. The extra humidity by the end of the week may bring a few showers our way, especially Friday.