first alert weather

Expect Beautiful Weather Across South Florida This Weekend

After a few fresh 50s to start each morning, both Saturday and Sunday afternoon should offer up highs right around 80 degrees with low humidity too

By Adam Beam

NBC Universal, Inc.

High pressure is bringing an amazing weekend to South Florida.

After a few fresh 50s to start each morning, both Saturday and Sunday afternoon should offer up highs right around 80 degrees with low humidity too.

The winds should be light and that means awesome boat and beach conditions.

Seas will be running about two feet and the rip current risk will be on the low side.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We will see a slow warming trend next week with morning temperatures back to the 70s with highs pushing back into the mid-upper-80s by Thursday and Friday. The extra humidity by the end of the week may bring a few showers our way, especially Friday.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us