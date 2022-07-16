first alert weather

Expect Wet Weather to Kick Off Weekend in South Florida

Expect more activity to blossom mid-day Saturday, carrying into the afternoon hours before storms move inland by the evening

By Ryan Phillips

Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase today as an upper-level disturbance slides into South Florida over the weekend.

While widespread activity in the metro area has been delayed, ongoing showers and storms were present in the Florida Keys as of Saturday morning.

Sunday looks to hold a dry and bright start to the day before storms return through the afternoon hours.

Afternoon highs will reach near 90.

This unsettled pattern will extend through Monday before conditions settle once again.

Hot and mainly dry weather will return Tuesday as highs bump back up to the lower 90s with heat index readings nearing 100-105.

Tropical development is not anticipated over the next several days. 

