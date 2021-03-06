Expected Cold Front to Bring Showers to South Florida

If you are planning to head outside later this afternoon, you may want to pack your umbrella.

An area of low pressure and its trailing cold front will bring wet weather to South Florida today, but the heaviest rain won’t arrive until mid to late afternoon.

This morning will be mostly cloudy with only a few isolated showers, mainly in The Keys. Those showers gradually spread north by lunchtime and become more widespread in the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s and a noticeable increase in humidity today. The bull’s eye of heavy rain will be 4pm to 10pm.

Sunday begins with clouds and ends with partly cloudy skies. With rain just offshore (but moving away), we can’t rule out a quick, passing shower on Sunday, but most of the day is dry. It will be windy & much less humid with a high of 77°.

Expect refreshing, sunny & gorgeous weather Monday and Tuesday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the mid-70s.