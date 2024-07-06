Expert shares tips to reduce risk of a shark bite after recent Florida attacks

After a string of recent shark attacks in Florida, beachgoers may be wondering the best way to react when a shark is nearby.

The most recent incident was on the state's northeast coast at the end of June, when a man was left critically injured after a shark bite on his right forearm in Nassau County.

The waters off Walton County, in northwest Florida, were also closed in early June after back-to-back shark bite incidents just miles apart.

Two Alabama girls were swimming at Rosemary Beach when they were attacked by a shark. One of the teens was severely injured. Just a few hours before, a woman was also attacked some four miles away.

The Sunshine State notably recorded the most unprovoked shark bites in the U.S. in 2023, with 16 confirmed cases, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File.

NBC6 reached out to a shark expert from Nova Southeastern University to learn behaviors that can reduce the risk of a shark bite.

Mahmood Shivji, Ph.D. is a professor for the Department of Biological Sciences and serves as Director at the Save Our Seas Foundation Shark Research Center as well as the Guy Harvey Research Institute.

Although there is no advice to guarantee avoiding a shark bite, Dr. Shivji provided several recommendations of sensible behavior to reduce the risk of a bite. He also pointed to the International Shark Attack File for additional useful tips.

What should you do if you spot a shark?

It's best to slowly move toward the shore and get out of the water, Dr. Shivji said.

He noted that you should stay as calm as possible, and avoid splashing.

What should you never do if you see a shark?

Dr. Shivji explained that swimmers should never try to touch a shark, yank its tail or harass the shark in any way.

He, again, emphasized that swimmers should never splash, as that could actually attract sharks. This is because struggling fish – which are natural prey to sharks – create similar splashes.

Sharks can also hear the low-frequency sounds from splashing and may investigate to see if there is a fish in distress, according to the International Shark Attack File (ISAF).

Should you avoid wearing certain things in the water?

"The general advice is to not wear shiny, reflective objects – like jewelry – when in the ocean," Dr. Shivji explained. "The logic here is that fish scales also reflect light, and it’s possible that a shark might be attracted by that."

He also said it's important to remember that sharks do not target humans specifically, and that humans swim in the sharks' home -- so, you should always be cognizant of your surroundings when in the ocean.

The ISAF also recommends avoiding uneven tanning as well as bright-colored and high contrasting clothing because sharks see contrast particularly well.

Are there any signs that may indicate the presence of a shark?

"It’s always a really bad idea to swim where people are fishing and there is fishing bait in the water," Dr. Shivji said. "If you find yourself is a school of small baitfish -- shark’s natural prey -- move away from that area because schools of fish can attract sharks because that is where their food is concentrated."

The ISAF recommends exercising caution when occupying the area between sandbars or near steep drop-offs, as these are popular hangout spots for sharks.

What should you do if someone is attacked by a shark?

As much as some may want to jump in to help, Dr. Shivji does not recommend going into the water.

Instead, you should call for professional assistance, like lifeguards.

Additional safety tips from ISAF

Always stay with a buddy, since sharks are more likely to approach a solitary individual. Also, don't wander too far from shore.

Avoid being in the water during low light hours, such as dawn or dusk, and at night when many sharks are most active and feeding.

Sharks have never been shown to be attracted to the smell of human blood; however, it may still be advisable to stay out of the water if bleeding from an open wound.